Harasymiak On Maine Football Schedule

University of Maine football coach Joe Harasymiak joined Downtown to discuss the Black Bears 2017 schedule, which opens September 2 at rival New Hampshire. Maine will have three straight road games on their conference schedule because they requested the move to opening week with the Wildcats to create more non-conference opportunities.

Harasymiak also talked about the team’s focus on speed in their recruiting efforts and shared his thoughts on the professional chances that may come to former Bears Pat Ricard, Christophe Malumba-Tschimanga, and Jeremy Salmon.

Downtown Audio: Joe Harasymiak