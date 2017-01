University of Maine Athletic Director Karlton Creech joined us on today’s show to discuss the indefinite medical leave taken by women’s basketball coach, Richard Barron.

Creech told us about his conversation with the coach, expressed his confidence in the staff, and explained that there is no timetable for Barron’s return.

While with us from Boston, Creech also shared the good news about Maine hockey’s invitation to play in the Friendship Four Tournament next fall in Northern Ireland.

DOWNTOWN AUDIO: Karlton Creech