We’re in the midst of our Downtown Year-In-Review, as we look back on our favorite conversations of 2016. At or near the top of the list is when we had the chance to talk with Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston. Cranston drew attention with his turn as dentist Tim Whatley on “Seinfeld”, starred as Hal on “Malcolm In The Middle”, and then became a television icon for his portrayal of Walter White in “Breaking Bad”.

Cranston is the author of a new book entitled “A Life In Parts” and his conversation with us, like the book, offers a candid look at his career and his personal life.

Bryan told us about the family history he discovered, which included generations of Cranston men abandoning their families. He explained how he was determined to end that trend and shared a moving story about a message he discovered when his father died a couple of years ago. For a rare glimpse behind the scenes with one of the most acclaimed talents in Hollywood, give a listen to our interview:

AUDIO: Bryan Cranston on Downtown

Our Downtown Year-In-Review continues Monday at 4:00 p.m. on WZON with Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton, actress Illeana Douglas, Johnny Carson’s attorney and biographer Henry “Bombastic” Bushkin, authors Chuck Klosterman (“But What If We’re Wrong”), Peter Ames Carlin (“Homeward Bound – The Life of Paul Simon”), and Jennifer Keishin Armstrong (“Seinfeldia”), and sportswriter Jerry Izenberg remembering his long-time friend, Muhammad Ali.

 

