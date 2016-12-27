Bill Walton Remembers the ’86 Celtics

We’re getting ready for our Downtown Year-In-Review, as we look back at our favorite conversations of the last twelve months. This lengthy talk from last summer with Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton is high on our list, as he somehow weaves his time with the Celtics, his love of the Grateful Dead, and the state of Maine into a wonderful story that shows why he is one of sport’s most engaging personalities.

The Downtown Year-In-Review begins Friday, December 30 at 4:00 p.m. on WZON, AM 620, with Part One featuring Bryan Cranston, Henry Winkler, author Elizabeth Strout, singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, documentarian Ken Burns and more.

Downtown Audio: Bill Walton

Rich Kimball

