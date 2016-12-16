Former Black Bear Wilder Off to Bahamas Bowl

Former Maine quarterback and offensive coordinator Bobby Wilder is in his eighth season as the head coach at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Wilder’s Monarchs have been on the fast track, moving from FCS independent to CAA power, on to Conference-USA, and now set for their first bowl game on December 23 against Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl.

Wilder joined Downtown with Rich Kimball on Friday and talked about building the ODU football program, his roots in Maine, and his close-knit group of coaches, many of whom played and coached in Orono. Listen to the entire conversation here:

Downtown Audio: Old Dominion Coach Bobby Wilder

