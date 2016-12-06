Richard Barron on Downtown

Rich Kimball

I’ve been a broadcaster in the area for more than four decades, starting at WABI/WBGW Radio and WABI-TV while still in high school. Through the years I’ve done news, sports, and even weather on various TV stations and worked at more radio stations than I can recall. For the last twenty years I’ve been the radio voice of University of Maine football and for the past five years I’ve hosted Downtown, a talk show focusing on sports and entertainment. I’ve been lucky enough to win a number of awards from the Maine Association of Broadcasters and the Associated Press but I’m especially proud to have been named Maine Sportscaster of the Year by my peers a record six times. My day job is teaching social studies at Brewer High School, where I’ve also been the drama director for over twenty years, and I’m one of the co-founders of the improvisational comedy team, The Focus Group.